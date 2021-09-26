CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs Remain Ranked No. 2 In Latest AP Poll After 62-0 Win Over Vanderbilt

By By Matt DeBary
dawgpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS - As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 2 in the latest AP poll after the 62-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs ran wild over the Commodores in Nashville, rushing for over 240 yards and five touchdowns. Starting quarterback JT Daniels only played in the first quarter, but he was efficient and gave the Bulldog offense more explosiveness. He ended the game 9/10 for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

