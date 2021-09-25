CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

ESPN College Gameday is Coming to Athens to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs

By By Dean Legge
dawgpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS - For the second time this season the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday program. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Gameday previously broadcast from Charlotte for the No. 5 Bulldogs’ season-opening 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson. Georgia is 9-17 all time in so-called Gameday contests. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in those contests in Athens.

dawgpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn College Gameday#Clemson#Texas A M#Uga
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy