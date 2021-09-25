ESPN College Gameday is Coming to Athens to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - For the second time this season the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday program. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Gameday previously broadcast from Charlotte for the No. 5 Bulldogs’ season-opening 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson. Georgia is 9-17 all time in so-called Gameday contests. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in those contests in Athens.