Legge's Thoughts: These Georgia Bulldogs Look Lethal

ATHENS - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks about the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with Vanderbilt in Nashville. "I hope we can continue to do this and looking forward to having you all today. I warn you, be careful today because we're probably having to go inside due to the rain, so it's going to be a very confined space for us, it's really tight out there, so you'd be on your own. I'm excited to get to work on these guys, you know, we didn't get to play them last year with the COVID-19 kind of experience we had. Headed to Nashville where our fan base always does a tremendous job and turns out, so excited about that. We'll have to prepare for an early preparation, because it's very, very different when you have pregame meal at possibly 7,7:30, so that'll be different for us. One of the things I forgot to mention is excited about the 'Dawgs On Tour' and the money that our pro golfers are raising—I want to give some awareness to that and those guys are challenging everybody to make pledges for the number of birdies they make—so somebody told me I need to make a pledge, so I'm pledging one dollar per birdie for those guys. You don't think it'd be much, but somebody told me that could get anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, but those guys are giving back to the university and I think it's great. Anybody that plays here, as an amateur, and then goes on to become a professional and be able to give back, which those pro golfers have done, I think it's a tremendous honor for them to do that and want to help out with that."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO