Legge's Thoughts: These Georgia Bulldogs Look Lethal

By By Dean Legge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are looking as lethal as any time that Kirby Smart has coached them. To continue reading, you must be a Dawg Post Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Set To Host ELITE 5-star Target

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning are set to host one of the top prospects in the country this weekend as they take on the No.8 Arkansas Razorbacks in Sanford Stadium. Dawg Post confirmed with five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart‍ that he will...
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Arkansas

JT DANIELS (QB #18) – Daniels has been stellar for the Bulldogs since returning from an oblique injury that caused him to miss the UAB game. He should be well rested since he did not have to take a snap after the first quarter of Georgia’s rout over Vanderbilt. Daniels has been extremely efficient, even in the Clemson game where he mostly had to just take what the defense gave him. So far, Daniels has completed 76% of his passes this season. The Bulldogs will need him to keep that percentage high against an Arkansas defense that has talent around the edges.
Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

This is one tallllllll task ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they've got good memories of their last trip to Athens. Georgia looks like a legitimate national championship contender and right now, most of college football is expecting a Georgia-Alabama SEC title game. Can South Carolina pull off a...
Georgia Bulldogs Getting Healthy As Top-10 Game With Arkansas Approaches

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have two big players back just in time for their Top-10 showdown against the No.8 Arkansas Razorbacks this upcoming weekend in Athens. Smart confirmed to reporters today that tight end Darnell Washington and...
ESPN College Gameday is Coming to Athens to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - For the second time this season the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday program. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Gameday previously broadcast from Charlotte for the No. 5 Bulldogs’ season-opening 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson. Georgia is 9-17 all time in so-called Gameday contests. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in those contests in Athens.
The Speed of Trust - Is Something Different About These Georgia Bulldogs?

Something seems different about the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. Only a quarter of the way into this season, there is just a different feeling surrounding this team. It feels as if this team, finally, not only knows they are good, but they believe it as well. Kirby has always talked about toughness, discipline, and intensity as the hallmarks of what he wants out of this program. This season, however, Kirby added another term – connection. One could be forgiven thinking that connection was an understood, or implied outcome of all the time the staff and players spend together, both in season and during the off season. For those of us who have spent time on a team, of any kind, we know that a concerted effort must be made to not only facilitate but sustain relationship building that can withstand tough times.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Discusses Win Over Carolina

ATHENS - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks about the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs' blowout win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. *DawgPost.com has teamed up with Fanatics to connect our readers with the best selection of officially licensed UGA fan gear out there. If you purchase through our links, we will earn a commission that will support the work we do on this site.
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs Thrash Carolina Chickens

ATHENS — Led by another stifling performance from its defense, the No. 2-ranked Georgia football team opened up Southeastern Conference play in emphatic fashion on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs got multiple explosive plays from their offense — junior quarterback JT Daniels threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns — and a dominant showing from the defense in a 40-13 win over South Carolina.
2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule released

A season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual tilt against Georgia Tech highlight the 2022 Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday by the SEC. The Bulldogs will open the season against Oregon on Sept. 3, 2022 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
How Did The Georgia Bulldogs Fare In Week Two In the NFL?

How the Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL fared in Week 2:. Alec Ogletree, OLB: Ogletree posted three tackles, had one quarterback hurry, and defended one pass for the Bears. Roquan Smith, ILB: Smith returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown for Chicago. He added a team-high eight tackles, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry. Smith is sixth in the NFL with 19 tackles.
JT Daniels, James Cook Headline Georgia Bulldogs Players of the Game

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs released their players of the week for the lopsided win over South Carolina on Saturday. On offense JT Daniels and James Cook were picked by the program to be the players of the week for their performances against the Gamecocks. Cook had a 23-yard touchdown run against the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, Daniels had a 300-yard night with three touchdowns.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Gives Updates on UGA Injuries

ATHENS - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks about the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with Vanderbilt in Nashville. "I hope we can continue to do this and looking forward to having you all today. I warn you, be careful today because we're probably having to go inside due to the rain, so it's going to be a very confined space for us, it's really tight out there, so you'd be on your own. I'm excited to get to work on these guys, you know, we didn't get to play them last year with the COVID-19 kind of experience we had. Headed to Nashville where our fan base always does a tremendous job and turns out, so excited about that. We'll have to prepare for an early preparation, because it's very, very different when you have pregame meal at possibly 7,7:30, so that'll be different for us. One of the things I forgot to mention is excited about the 'Dawgs On Tour' and the money that our pro golfers are raising—I want to give some awareness to that and those guys are challenging everybody to make pledges for the number of birdies they make—so somebody told me I need to make a pledge, so I'm pledging one dollar per birdie for those guys. You don't think it'd be much, but somebody told me that could get anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, but those guys are giving back to the university and I think it's great. Anybody that plays here, as an amateur, and then goes on to become a professional and be able to give back, which those pro golfers have done, I think it's a tremendous honor for them to do that and want to help out with that."
Gamecocks handed first loss of season by Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, G.A. (WIS) - The Gamecocks traveled to Athens, Georgia taking on the Bulldogs in a Saturday night SEC showdown. The Bulldogs would strike first -- early in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by James Cook. The Gamecocks responded immediately when quarterback Zeb Noland delivered a 61-yard-strike...
Football
Sports
Georgia Bulldogs Game Today: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

It’s another week of uncertainty at the quarterback position for Georgia, as JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett are both battling nagging back injuries. Bennett is dealing with a lower back injury and Daniels is still progressing back from the oblique injury that’s hampered him since the Clemson game. It looks Dawgs fans will be finding out who the starting quarterback will be during the pregame announcement again this week.
Top Georgia Bulldog Target Presented With All-American Bowl Jersey

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Top Georgia Bulldog tight end target Oscar Delp is officially an All-American. The big 6-foot-4 225-pound pass-catching tight end out of West Forsyth (GA) was presented with his All-American jersey today via Zoom, officially announcing his entrance to the game. Delp has...
SMITH: Longtime Georgia play-by-play man Scott Howard is a Bulldogs treasure

College play-by-play announcers are generally homers for good reason. Their employer, at least indirectly, is the school which they represent. Even so, many of those on the outside are not philosophically comfortable with blatant “homerism,” such as that of the late Larry Munson who arrived in Athens far from being a homer. He later learned, however, that his popularity was based on his overt passion for the team.
ESPN Announces Kick Time for Georgia Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

ATHENS - The Saturday, Oct. 2, Southeastern Conference football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks in Athens will kick off at 12:00 noon ET and be televised by ESPN according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on ESPN is 54-34-1. Currently Georgia ranks...
