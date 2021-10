Equities and currencies kicked off the fourth quarter with a robust recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 300 points, while the U.S. dollar sold off across the board as safe-haven flows eased out of the currency. The U.S. government avoided shutdown after Congress passed a funding plan that would keep the government running until Dec. 3. The Oct. 18 debt-ceiling deadline still looms, but for now, investors celebrated good news. Drug producer Merck also said that in a clinical trial, its COVID-19 pill can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% when given shortly after infections. Any positive coronavirus treatment news is good for the market because it accelerates reopening plans and energizes the global recovery.

