More Fashion, More Romance, More Emily. First look at Season 2 of Emily in Paris from Netflix!
Get Ready To Go On A Gorgeous French Vacation….EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 2Returns to Netflix in 2021. About Emily in Paris Season 2:Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.
