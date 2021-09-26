More Fashion, More Romance, More Emily. First look at Season 2 of Emily in Paris from Netflix!

The drama both you and your mama are obsessed with has been saved by Netflix. Per USA Today, Virgin River is renewed for two more seasons at the streaming service, following the premiere of its third season in July. The series, based on Robyn Carr’s romance series, stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela. Season four will address the outcomes of the finale’s many cliffhangers, like Hope’s Hail Mary surgery, the several crimes committed, one rocky divorce, and Mel’s secret pregnancy, which may or may not be with a man other than her fiancé, Jack. Whew, the drama. Virgin River will be back with more goss in seasons four and five, courtesy of Netflix. To paraphrase Marie Kondo: We’re so excited because we love mess.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO