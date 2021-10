Clemson now finds itself in unfamiliar territory, having lost twice in Sept. for the 1st time since 2014. At this point, the College Football Playoff is al but off the table and the Tigers are a leg down in the ACC Atlantic race. Clemson also must deal with the loss of DT Bryan Bresee for the season. They also will be without Will Shipley for 3-4 weeks. The question on the minds of Clemson fans and college football fans nationwide is how will they respond? Does Clemson come out and play better now that expectations for the season are less? Does the issues they have compound and snowball into a downward spiral? Those questions will start to be answered Saturday when Clemson hosts Boston College.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO