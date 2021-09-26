CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka Boy Arrested For Making Threat About A School Shooting

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested by police in Anoka after admitting he made a threatening social media post about a school shooting. The Anoka Police Dept. became aware of the threat Saturday. Investigators interviewed the boy Sunday. According to the Anoka PD, the boy...

Anoka, MN
Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

