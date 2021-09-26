Alabama 4-Star WR target Barion Brown updates recruitment
Alabama 4-Star WR target Barion Brown updates recruitment https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/09/26/alabama-4-star-wr-target-barion-brown-updates-recruitment/">. Alabama football’s four-star wide receiver target, Barion Brown is working through his recruitment and putting up big numbers for Pearl Cohn High School this season. Brown has compiled multiple 200-yard performance through six games. In his last outing, the four-star wide...tdalabamamag.com
Comments / 0