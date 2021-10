Super Junior's Donghae and Eunhyuk will be dropping two solo pre-release singles, ahead of D&E's upcoming 1st full album 'Countdown'!. Celebrating their 10th anniversary since debut this year, Super Junior's beloved unit D&E has a ton of special events in store for fans as they gear up for their Korean comeback. First, the main event, a.k.a the release of D&E's 1st full album 'Countdown', is scheduled for the end of October. But before that, both D&E members Donghae and Eunhyuk plan to release solo digital singles, also greeting fans via music show promotions with their pre-releases even before their return as a unit.

