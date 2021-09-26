Chris Martin of Coldplay calls Jin as "Worldwide Handsome" during their performance at Global Citizen Live

It's a once-in-a-generation day of unity to help end poverty and protect the planet. "Global Citizen Live" is an entertainment event happening across six continents in a 24 hour period and airing around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans joined us to share why it's so important for us all to come together and what we can expect to see on the worldwide broadcast. Steve Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles and many more artists will take part from cities around globe.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO