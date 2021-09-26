CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Martin of Coldplay calls Jin as "Worldwide Handsome" during their performance at Global Citizen Live

By Chewychoco
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay took center stage with their newest song, 'My Universe,' in collaboration with BTS at Global Citizen Live in New York. The performance was terrific, and fans were excited about it. BTS was shown on a big screen behind them with a cosmic-themed background. When BTS Jin's part was shown...

