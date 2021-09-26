CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New arrival Williams bowls 1st 300 at Bar-Don

By Dave Goodman, The Express-Times
 5 days ago

Like so many bowlers when COVID-19 basically shut down the industry in March 2020, Randy Williams put the ball in his bag and didn’t dig it out until this summer. Williams relocated to the area from Maryland and worked on his game at Town & Country while looking for a place to join a league. He picked Bar-Don and, in particular, the NESW League, where he opened with 608. He said his decision was based on the challenge that Bar-Don posed.

