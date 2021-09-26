CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Court Rules That AI Can’t Be An Inventor Of A Patent, Do You Agree?

By Nathan Ord
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, it was established that the U.S. Copyright Office would "not register works produced by nature, animals, plants, or through divine or supernatural spirits." This declaration stemmed from a monkey who took a selfie and a photographer who thought they had the rights to the image. We are now facing a similar problem with artificial intelligence and patents across the pond in the United Kingdom, where a court has ruled that patents must list humans as inventors, not AI.

