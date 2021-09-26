New To Lou Too: Brick Transformations Whitewashed Kit

Annya Santana created Hood Health as a platform to celebrate where wellness meets the culture. The Cut spoke to Santana about how she’s making wellness accessible. I was born and raised in the Bronx. Everything I do goes back to culture, my culture. It’s frustrating to see how practices derived from cultures of color get whitewashed as “wellness.” Like yoga and turmeric (both come from India), matcha (Japan), quinoa (Peru and South America) — none of these things are “discoveries” that white people found, but it’s all the things they’ve incorporated into wellness and sold back to us with a way more expensive price tag. I really am sick of the white-savior complex. And it isn’t just whitewashing, it’s detrimental to communities. It’s removing people from their own culture and also screwing up economies in other countries. People in Peru can’t even afford to eat their own quinoa crops because it’s such a popular food in the U.S. It destroys cultures in more ways than just overcharging consumers, it affects the people who produce it in their home countries.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO