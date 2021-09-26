CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

New To Lou Too: Brick Transformations Whitewashed Kit

wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLighten the brick around your fireplace with the Giani brick transformations whitewash kit. In just a few hours you can make your fireplace the centerpiece of your room. And you can do it yourself for 39.95. The New to Lou Too is sponsored by Your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
wgnradio.com

New to Lou Too: Kraus dish drying rack

The Kraus multi-purpose over sink roll-up dish drying rack saves space, clears the clutter, and dries dishes all in one. The New to Lou Too is sponsored by your local Chevy Dealers at chevydriveschicago.com.
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitewash#The Brick#Do It Yourself#Chevydriveschicago Com
SPY

Make Laundry Day Less of a Chore With One of the Best Laundry Baskets

The average person is more than happy to spend time choosing the right TV, the right home theater system and the right streaming device. However, when it comes to the less glamorous items in the household, not so much. While you may not get the same level of enjoyment from the best laundry baskets, shoe racks and cotton sheets, most people don’t realize the difference picking the right one/ones for your personal needs can make. Why and How to Choose the Best Laundry Basket Choosing a laundry basket that is well suited to your needs ensures it’s capable of performing the exact...
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

How to Transform Leftover Potatoes Into Shiny New Dinners

As a single person who loves to cook, there are many a week where I eat the same dish over and over (and over) again. But as much as I love leftovers (especially leftover potatoes), I also love variety. To balance affordability and flavor fatigue, I turn to dishes that transform into entirely new meals with just a few extra ingredients.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
thecut.com

Stop Whitewashing Wellness

Annya Santana created Hood Health as a platform to celebrate where wellness meets the culture. The Cut spoke to Santana about how she’s making wellness accessible. I was born and raised in the Bronx. Everything I do goes back to culture, my culture. It’s frustrating to see how practices derived from cultures of color get whitewashed as “wellness.” Like yoga and turmeric (both come from India), matcha (Japan), quinoa (Peru and South America) — none of these things are “discoveries” that white people found, but it’s all the things they’ve incorporated into wellness and sold back to us with a way more expensive price tag. I really am sick of the white-savior complex. And it isn’t just whitewashing, it’s detrimental to communities. It’s removing people from their own culture and also screwing up economies in other countries. People in Peru can’t even afford to eat their own quinoa crops because it’s such a popular food in the U.S. It destroys cultures in more ways than just overcharging consumers, it affects the people who produce it in their home countries.
YOGA
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

‘Dumbest thing I’ve done’: TikToker posts PSA after opening Home Depot card blocked her from buying home

A woman has released a TikTok PSA about “the dumbest thing I have ever done” after opening a Home Depot credit card blocked her from being able to get a mortgage and buy a house.Cassidy Gard, going under @cassidygard on TikTok, said she usually says no when asked in stores if she wants to open a credit card but chose to do it at a Home Depot store in May.In the video, which had amassed 1.2 million views by Friday, Ms Gard said the Home Depot worker who asked her about the card seemed “so nice”.“It just seemed like...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy