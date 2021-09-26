The Historic Hotel Viking In Rhode Island Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Spooky season is right around the corner, and boy oh boy does Rode Island have a lot of haunted history! As one of the original colonies, Rhode Island has seen so much since its formation, and luckily, you are invited to join in and learn about a lot of the spaces that are rumored to be haunted by their past. One way to immerse yourself in the creepiness of Rhode Island is to stay at one of its many haunted hotels.

The stunning Hotel Viking is absolutely massive, boasting five stories of height and 208 rooms total, there is lots of space to explore.

The hotel opened in 1926 and has been offering guests a luxurious spot to stay in Newport for almost 100 years.

With a large pool, comfortable and spacious rooms, a restaurant with five star food and drinks, and an atmosphere that can't be beat, it's hard to imagine who wouldn't want to spend the night here!

That said, the Hotel Viking is the most perfect fit for those in love with all things spooky.

This hotel played host to Naval Officers, movie stars, and well known politicians throughout the years, and a few large scale restoration projects have ensured that the original charm of the hotel remains, as well some old residents.

The most common manifestation reported is the sound of a raucous party. The spirited function seemed to pause for a few years, starting in 2007, but as of 2010, the ghostly carousing seems to be back up and running.

It has also been said that some previous residents might play games with lights and doors, seeming to want to remind others that they have not left the hotel for good.

It appears that any spirits in the hotel just had such a good time there that they didn't want to leave, as no supernatural reports have seemed malicious. In fact, while it may feel creepy to hear or see these spirits, we think of their residence at the hotel as quite a good review for how lovely a stay there can be!

Are you feeling brave enough to spend a night at this haunted hotel? It may be a little scary, but the accommodations are so beautiful it seems worth it, even if you’re not hoping to meet a spirit. Take a look at the Hotel Viking’s website and give their Facebook page a follow to learn more.