The Historic Hotel Viking In Rhode Island Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night
By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
5 days ago
Spooky season is right around the corner, and boy oh boy does Rode Island have a lot of haunted history! As one of the original colonies, Rhode Island has seen so much since its formation, and luckily, you are invited to join in and learn about a lot of the spaces that are rumored to be haunted by their past. One way to immerse yourself in the creepiness of Rhode Island is to stay at one of its many haunted hotels.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Are you feeling brave enough to spend a night at this haunted hotel? It may be a little scary, but the accommodations are so beautiful it seems worth it, even if you’re not hoping to meet a spirit. Take a look at the Hotel Viking’s website and give their Facebook page a follow to learn more.
You’re in for a treat if you decide to head to Cook & Dagger in Rhode Island for a bite to eat. This is the place to go if you’re in the mood for a hearty meal like fish tacos, a filling salad, a juicy burger, or a comforting bowl of hot and sour soup. […]
The post Cook & Dagger Is A Little-Known Rhode Island Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
Is anyone ever truly too old to believe in magic? We certainly don’t think so! The world is such a wild and strange place, who’s to say that just cause we haven’t found proof that means the supernatural does not exist? The magic of possibility has a power all of its own that is almost […]
The post A Piece Of Paradise Is A Fairy Gnome Wonderland Hiding In Rhode Island And It’s Simply Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
A good hike out in nature can be so invigorating to the spirit. We all need a breath of fresh air after so much time inside, and we are lucky that Rhode Island has so many awesome places to get it. There are trails of all kinds around the state, and some come with extra little bonuses on top of their natural beauty. For example, this trail in Narragansett will lead you to some gorgeous ruins!
Aren’t treehouses magical? The ability to climb up and spend time in air space that usually only birds are privy to is really something special. Time spent in a treehouse is something everyone should get to experience, or if you were lucky enough to have a treehouse to play in as a kid, experience again. Well luckily for you, there’s a spot in Rhode Island where you can spend the night in a treehouse, and the amenities are out of this world!
Sometimes what you need most is a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. It can be hard to find peace and quiet on our constantly busy planet, but it’s important to take a break and unplug sometimes to develop a deeper appreciation for your friends and family, and to remember all that is good about the world. We have found a spot that we think is just ideal for some rest, relaxation, reflection, and maybe even a bit of inspiration.
Movie history is so much fun! Who doesn’t love learning that their favorite film was inspired by a place that they themselves love? Well luckily Rhode Island has an awful lot of great movies that were filmed in and based on cities all around the state. One that you may not know of is the exciting dark comedy, the Witches of Eastwick.
A great way to get some exercise and fresh air is with a hike through some beautiful woods. The sun high in the sky, the crunch of the leaves, it’s absolutely exhilarating and the perfect little adventure. That said, sometimes creepy things happen in the woods! So far from society, it’s hard not to feel a little creeped out by the utter silence the surrounds you completely, and sometimes, it’s just a feeling, but others, you’re absolutely right to be a little unnerved. For example, buried deep in the woods in Smithfield, you can find a real life ghost town, and possibly even some spirits.
Are you looking to get out, get some fresh air, and find a scenic overlook with both nature and city views? If you answered ‘yes,’ then head to Wolf Hill Forest Preserve in Smithfield for a nice long hike that will lead to a hidden overlook. During these uncertain times,...
With Rhode Island’s long history, it’s no wonder why the state has so many haunted locales. From the house that inspired the movie “The Conjuring” to haunted hotels, mansions, a carousel, mills, churches, and restaurants, there are plenty of places here that can send shivers down your spine. If you’ve been to Newport, perhaps you’ve stopped by Brenton Point, a seaside park located on Ocean View Drive. While this is one of the most beautiful spots on Aquidneck Island, don’t let its pretty facade fool you.
You might believe it’s a little early to start thinking about Halloween activities but when an event is this magnificent, you’ll want to start planning ahead now. The magic of Halloween will shine through the dark on Rhode Island’s glowing pumpkin trail this fall. Take the captivating journey to view 5,000 lit and carved pumpkins […]
The post There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Rhode Island And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you’re looking for a simple meal while traveling, it’s hard to go wrong centering around some good cheese! Rhode Island has a rich dairy history and many options to dine in or shop for a great selection of cheeses and the appropriate accompaniments. One of our favorite cheese shops in the state is The Cheese Wheel Village Market at Tiverton Four Corners.
Those who live in Rhode Island or have simply just visited know the truth: Rhode Island is a culinary destination. There are so many amazing eateries in the state, it’s impossible to list them all, and that’s despite Rhode Island’s tiny size. Of course, some in particular truly stand out.
It’s hard to find someone who isn’t affected by a good love story, especially a sad and true one. It can be hard to learn about love lost, but it’s important to remember that these sorts of stories aren’t reserved for fictional worlds, and that often, people who think they are meant to be just don’t end up together. Rhode Island has its fair share of these kinds of tales, many attached to locations that you can visit to bring the story to life all the more. One of these locations is Hannah Robinson Tower and the accompanying rock, in South Kingstown.
One of the great things about exploring a new city is looking around and wondering about the history of the homes and businesses you are passing. Especially in a city as old as Providence, Rhode Island, you can be sure that a huge chunk of the buildings you pass have a compelling past that is worthy of some more research. Sadly sometimes not much is known about a spot no matter how fascinating it may look, but luckily, Providence historians are pretty good at digging up the past and making sure we know about it, like with this gorgeous home on the West End.
Rhode Island nightlife is really something special. There are so many spots to eat, drink, and dance the night away with loved ones that you could go somewhere new every weekend for quite a while before you have to go back to somewhere else you’ve been. That said, there are some places that really earn those regulars who can’t stop coming back, and one of those spots is the Galactic Theater in Warren.
When you’re searching for a great spot to enjoy a meal, ambiance can make or break your choice. The history of a restaurant is not always at the forefront of their marketing, but it’s fun to learn that you are eating somewhere that has a touch of yesteryear to it. Even better, as the fall weather begins and things start to get spooky, why not share a meal at a spot that has a couple of ghosts to eat with! One restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island can offer you just that.
Rhode Island is a perfect place to be during the fall! If you’re looking for things to do in fall in Rhode Island, there’s no shortage of excitement. Not only is the state filled with fantastic farms and orchards offering pick-your-own pumpkins and apples, hayrides, and corn mazes, there are also dozens of fun fall […]
The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Rhode Island Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
There’s not much better than a good hike out in nature. Breathing in fresh air, hearing the birds above, observing your surroundings, it’s a great way to enjoy time with loved ones or find some peace and quiet for yourself. One of the nicest ways to hike is on a loop trail, there is no worrying about getting lost because you end up right where you started! A neat feature of Rhode Island is that is has a bunch of loop trails to explore of all different lengths, and each have their own merits. Here are seven of our favorites.
When you’re going on vacation (or even a close by staycation) your accommodations can really make or break the trip. Rhode Island has lots of amazing places to stay from massive luxury hotels to charming bed and breakfasts, but sometimes you’re looking for something a little quirkier, and we’ve got the perfect spot for you!
Despite its title of the Ocean State, Rhode Island is packed full of stunning waterways of all kinds. Little Rhody is dotted all over with ponds, lakes, and rivers. Some are for swimming, some for boating, some for looking, and some for all three. A charming pastime that is a great way to embrace the […]
The post A Peaceful Canoe Trip Along The Blackstone River Is Just What You Need to Tap Into Your Inner Zen appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 2