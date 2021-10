St. Paul's boys cross country headed home to Norwalk from Galion with a team title. The Flyers won the Division III boys race at the Galion Cross Country Festival on Saturday. Ian Deeter placed fourth for St. Paul (16:56) with Isaac Thimke (17:10) right behind him in fifth. The Flyers also received scores from Sabastian Gomez (11th), Logan Rogers (14th) and Nick Centa (17th). The Flyers were recently ranked sixth in the state in Division III according to the state coaches' association.

