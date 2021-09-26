CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansu Fati has a gift

Cover picture for the articleAnsu Fati has a gift. There is no other possible explanation. Almost 11 months of low. Four knee operations. Tears every time he saw that the joint did not respond, with a pain that the soul broke too. And on the day of the return of him, in just ten minutes, he dragged everyone to memory and evidence. He is a special football player. Maybe a chosen one. He provoked a penalty that the referee did not point out. And already in the addition, with Miramón as a simple cast actor, he took the front and released a dry shot to reach the release of him. The goal took Nirvana. His father, Bori Fati, broke to cry next to his family. Some fans did so. And the striker, always grateful, could no longer embrace in the stand with Dr. Lluís Til. The hours of deconsore that nobody sees is the ones that mark our lives.

