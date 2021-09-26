Frontline Nivolumab and Rituximab Shows Efficacy With Manageable Safety in Follicular Lymphoma

A randomized controlled trial found that the live shingles, or varicella-zoster, vaccine was safe and showed short-term efficacy for participants also taking tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFis) for a broad range of inflammatory disorders. These finding suggest that a live virus vaccine in immunosuppressed patients receiving biologic therapies may be a reasonable option, especially for the zoster vaccine, if no alternative vaccine is available. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO