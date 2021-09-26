CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Frontline Nivolumab and Rituximab Shows Efficacy With Manageable Safety in Follicular Lymphoma

By Lisa Astor
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Eliza A. Hawkes, MD, the phase 2 1st FLOR trial showed the positive efficacy of frontline nivolumab in combination with rituximab. A large number of responses were observed in patients with advanced-stage follicular lymphoma who were treated with frontline nivolumab (Opdivo) plus rituximab (Rituxan), according to results from the phase 2 1st FLOR trial (NCT03245021).

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Erdafitinib/Cetrelimab Combination Shows Strong Efficacy for Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Erdafitinib plus cetrelimab displayed strong responses for patients with metastatic or locally advanced urothelial carcinoma. The combination of Erdafitinib (Balversa) plus cetrelimab (JNJ-63723283) showed clinically significant response results among patients with metastatic or locally advanced urothelial carcinoma (mUC) harboring FGFR alterations, according to preliminary data from the phase 2 NORSE trial (NCT03473743) presented by Thomas Powles, MD, during the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Virtual Congress.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

TFI and PFS2 in Frontline Advanced Melanoma Improved With Relatlimab/Nivolumab

In previously untreated patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma, the addition of relatlimab to nivolumab prolonged benefit beyond initial treatment and first progression and reduced the risk of progression or death after the next line of systemic therapy vs nivolumab alone. In previously untreated patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CheckMate 9ER Regimen Shows Efficacy Regardless of Prior Nephrectomy in RCC

An exploratory subgroup analysis of the CheckMate 9ER trial discussed at the 2021 ESMO Congress showed significant benefits to progression-free survival for patients with renal cell carcinoma on nivolumab and cabozantinib regardless if they had prior nephrectomy. An exploratory subgroup analysis of the CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) demonstrated significant benefits...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Combo Yielded Efficacy in Renal Cell Carcinoma Regardless of Nephrectomy

Patients with renal cell carcinoma experienced a better overall survival when treated with nivolumab plus cabozantinib regardless of whether or not they underwent a nephrectomy previously. Nivolumab (Opdivo) and cabozantinib (Cabometyx) produced better outcomes in terms of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) among patients with renal cell...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follicular Lymphoma#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Nct03245021
targetedonc.com

Sunitinib in Malignant Pheochromocytoma/Paraganglioma Show Efficacy, May Change Future Practice

Among patients with malignant pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, treatment with sunitinib demonstrated improved efficacy. Among patients with malignant pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, treatment with sunitinib (Sutent) demonstrated improved efficacy, according to data from the FIRSTMAPPP trial presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress. MPPGL, a very rare cancer with an annual incidence <...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Rigosertib Plus Nivolumab Shows Encouraging Early Results in KRAS-Mutant NSCLC

In patients with KRAS-mutant non–small cell lung cancer, treatment with rigosertib in combination with nivolumab showed promising signals of efficacy and safety. The combination of rigosertib and nivolumab (Opdivo) appears to be well-tolerated in patients with advanced KRAS-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial announced in a press release by Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Approval Sought for Frontline Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemo in Advanced ESCC

The FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license applications for nivolumab plus ipilimumab and nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy in the frontline treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license applications (sBLAs) for nivolumab (Opdivo)...
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

TNF Inhibitor Use, Follicular Lymphoma Risk Linked Among Patients With RA

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who used tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors had significantly higher rates of nonmelanoma skin cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. A new report based on thousands of Medicare claims suggests exposure to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors among older patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) confers a higher risk of nonmelanoma skin cancers and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Meets Overall Survival End Point in Advanced HCC

Pembrolizumab led to improvement in overall survival compared to placebo in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma previously treated with sorafenib. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) previously treated with sorafenib, meeting the primary end point of the KEYNOTE-394 (NCT03062358) trial, according to a press release by Merck.
HEALTH
healio.com

Study investigates safety, efficacy of Luxturna in real-world clinical practice

Initial findings from the real-world PERCEIVE study of voretigene neparvovec in patients with RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal dystrophy show safety and efficacy in line with those observed in pivotal trials. “Despite limited availability of data at the time of this first analysis, the safety and tolerability of [voretigene neparvovec] observed...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Once-Daily Poziotinib Shows Efficacy in NSCLC HER2 Exon 20

Once-daily dosing of poziotinib shows clinically meaningful efficacy for patients with treatment-naive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) HER2 exon 20 mutations, according to results of the ZENITH20 trial presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Tumor reductions, stated lead author Robin Cornelissen, PhD, MD, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, were seen in 88% of patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Live shingles vaccine shows safe, short-term efficacy for persons taking TNFis for inflammatory diseases

A randomized controlled trial found that the live shingles, or varicella-zoster, vaccine was safe and showed short-term efficacy for participants also taking tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFis) for a broad range of inflammatory disorders. These finding suggest that a live virus vaccine in immunosuppressed patients receiving biologic therapies may be a reasonable option, especially for the zoster vaccine, if no alternative vaccine is available. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Early Relapse Following Intensive and Non-Intensive Frontline Therapy Indicative of Inferior Survival in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Patients with mantle cell lymphoma who experience early relapse after being treated with either intensive or non-intensive frontline therapy are more likely to experience interior survival. Progression of disease (POD) within 24 months appeared to be associated with inferior survival among patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received...
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Long-Term Follow-up Confirms Efficacy, Safety of Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy in Gastrointestinal Cancers

The addition of nivolumab to chemotherapy demonstrated improved survival compared with chemotherapy alone after 24 months of follow up among patients with previously untreated, advanced gastric cancer (GC), gastroesophageal junction cancer (GEJC), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), according to the results of the phase 3 CheckMate 649 trial presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

R-CHOP With Added Genetic Subtype-Based Targeted Therapy Improves CR Rates in Newly Diagnosed DLBCL

Encouraging results have been reported from the phase 2 Guidance-01 clinical trial. A genetic subtyoe-guided approach to giving immunochemotherapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed encouraging rate of complete response (CR) in first reports from the phase 2 Guidance-01 trial (NCT04025593).1. According to findings presented at the...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Long-Term Data Show Dolutegravir/Lamivudine Non-Inferiority in Efficacy Versus TAF-Based Regimens in HIV

Additionally, the ITT-E population showed both treatment arms showing a high proportion of participants with plasma HIV-1 RNA c/mL with dolutegravir/lamivudine demonstrating non-inferior virologic suppression to the TAF-based regimen. Three-year results from the TANGO study presented at the IDWeek 2021 showed that the 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir/lamivudine (Dovato, GlaxoSmithKline) demonstrated...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

KIT Inhibitor PLX9486/Sunitinib Combination Shows Clinical Benefit in Refractory GIST

Refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors can potentially be treated by using a KIT inhibitor combination of PLX9486 and sunitinib. By co-administering type I and II KIT inhibitors PLX9486 and sunitinib (Sutent) and co-targeting complimentary, confirmational states of the same kinase, it is possible that patients with refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) may achieve a clinical benefit, according to data from a nonrandomized phase 1b/2 trial (NCT02401815).
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Sage and Biogen’s depression drug iffy on efficacy despite dosing, safety upside

Sage and Biogen’s oral zuranolone is taken for two weeks with evidence its rapid-acting antidepressant effects last beyond the treatment period. But efficacy data from a key Phase III trial was modest, raising eyebrows over zuranolone’s ability to compete in a crowded antidepressant field. Multiple positive late-stage trials and a...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, Discusses the Safety Profile of Melflufen/Dexamethasone in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

CancerNetwork® sat down with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, at the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop to discuss the differences in safety profiles between melflufen/dexamethasone and pomalidomide/dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. At the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop, CancerNetwork® spoke with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, founder and head of the Oslo Myeloma Center,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy