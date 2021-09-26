Frontline Nivolumab and Rituximab Shows Efficacy With Manageable Safety in Follicular Lymphoma
According to Eliza A. Hawkes, MD, the phase 2 1st FLOR trial showed the positive efficacy of frontline nivolumab in combination with rituximab. A large number of responses were observed in patients with advanced-stage follicular lymphoma who were treated with frontline nivolumab (Opdivo) plus rituximab (Rituxan), according to results from the phase 2 1st FLOR trial (NCT03245021).www.targetedonc.com
