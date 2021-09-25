CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trying Pre-tacked Baseball Prototype at Triple-A

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season. The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB confirmed the trial to The Associated Press on Thursday after it was initially reported by Baseball America.

