MLB Trying Pre-tacked Baseball Prototype at Triple-A

MLB DFS Picks (PHI/NYM Showdown) Sept 19th. When Hill was first moved to the Mets just before the trade deadline, the prospect of picking him as a captain in an MLB DFS Showdown seemed insane. He was rattling off three-inning starts as if that’s what he intended to do. He was having outings with just one or two strikeouts. Now we find him here. Over his last three starts, he’s averaged five and a half innings pitched while striking out six. That’s good enough for 17.5 fantasy points per game – which is plenty for a captain for me. And those numbers include his recent rough outing against the Cardinals, in which he only scored 8.5.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO