CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Wretched, Dissatisfactory Score for Louisiana; Ninth Worst State for Teachers?

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Zz9_0c8gWXfv00
Photo courtesy of photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d unsplash

Teaching is extremely difficult, and it’s a profession that never gets the recognition it deserves. Teachers often are unsung heroes who give of their time, talents, and money to help students achieve their goals, but often they don’t receive the compensation they deserve.

World Teachers’ Day is coming up on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. It’s a day set aside to recognize the commitment teachers make to their students and profession. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had even more responsibilities than ever before, and they have had more challenges. That effort and stress is being recognized by this year’s theme for World Teachers’ Day, “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.

Teachers have so many hurdles when educating students, but even more so in the middle of a pandemic. While teachers and students have returned to classrooms, at the beginning of COVID-19, so many educating situations were happening. Sometimes teachers went to an all-virtual learning setting. At some point, several school districts when to an “A”, “B” schedule, where students split up days on when they had to report to school to lower the chances of infection. It’s been beyond a challenge, but teachers have mastered pivoting to educate no matter what the COVID-19 status might be each week.

When WalletHub used twenty-four different metrics to compare each of the fifty states and the District of Columbia, and unfortunately, Louisiana has been designated as being the ninth worse for teachers. Many things factor into the compilation, including issues with income potential and pupil-teacher ratio, just to point out a few of the problems. Below are several of the issues that are facing teachers in the state of Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijt0R_0c8gWXfv00

The following are the metrics that WalletHub used to make their determination:

Average Starting Salary for Teachers

Average Salary for Teachers

Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

Average Teacher Pension

Share of New Teachers with Inadequate Pensions

Projected Teacher Competition in Year 2028

Public-School Enrollment Growth

Length of Time Before Tenure Kicks In

Teacher Tenure Projections

Teacher Preparation Program Completion

attachment-attachment-Love-to-Learn-Sign-Photo-courtesy-of-photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d-unsplash attachment-attachment-Love-to-Learn-Sign-Photo-courtesy-of-photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d-unsplash attachment-attachment-Love-to-Learn-Sign-Photo-courtesy-of-photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d-unsplash attachment-attachment-Love-to-Learn-Sign-Photo-courtesy-of-photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d-unsplash attachment-attachment-Love-to-Learn-Sign-Photo-courtesy-of-photo-1546410531-bb4caa6b424d-unsplash

Source: Wretched, Dissatisfactory Score for Louisiana; Ninth Worst State for Teachers?

Comments / 4

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Most Dangerous Cities In Louisiana May Surprise You

We all want to live in a place where the flowers are growing and the only insects we see are Butterflies. I have been here in Louisiana since 2001, this is officially my second home now. Everyone thinks about Louisiana for Casino, great food, and fun times. However, It doesn't always work out like that and unfortunately, things are a little worse than we may think. I pulled from the FBI statistics that were calculated in May 2021 from Road Snacks.net and was surprised by what came across my page. Here are the 10 most dangerous places in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

These Louisiana Street Names are Ridiculous and Awesome

Here in the great state of Louisiana, we are as unique as they come. There's weird. Then there's Louisiana weird. We have Parishes instead of Counties. We're the only state in the US that follows Napoleonic Law. We eat pretty much any critter or creature that moves. We are as unique, weird, and strange as they come. So, naturally, our street names are equally weird and strange and unique.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Iberian

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Louisiana

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana indoor mask mandate extended for another 28 days

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida recovery. This comes after Edwards spent a week in Washington, D.C., last week asking the federal government for more assistance for areas affected by both Ida and the historic 2020 hurricane season.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Columbia, LA
24/7 Wall St.

How Mortgage Debt in Louisiana Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wretched#Dissatisfactory Score
96.5 KVKI

Time to Celebrate, the State Fair of Louisiana is Coming Back!

It has been such an "uncertain" time. We have seen so many people call off or cancel events until these "uncertain times" chill out. 2020 was a rough year for the live event industry. So many events that we looked forward to were canceled. We are all looking at 2021 with hope for the return of everything we have missed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York is the Top State For Teachers

New York remains the best state for teachers despite some of the hardships that teachers may have had to face over the last year. The past two years have not been easy for anyone. Many careers have gone through struggles since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Some industries are crumbling, some are getting better and some of flourishing. Teaching remains to be a good career path if if you live in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgno.com

The voice teaching the voices is Louisiana Teacher of the Year

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – In her second-period music class at Chalmette High School. the teacher takes a bow. That’s because she really is THE teacher. The Louisiana Teacher of the Year for 2022. Her name is Annelise Cassar Tedesco. WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to hear why she gets a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDSU

Louisiana residents with SNAP will see increased benefits starting today

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in their monthly household allotment. Beginning Friday, SNAP recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. This is the first cost adjustment of the purchasing power...
LOUISIANA STATE
donaldsonvillechief.com

AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Hurricane Ida caused at least $584 million in damage to Louisiana's agriculture, according to an estimate by LSU AgCenter experts. More than half of the damage was to timber. More than a third of it was damage to buildings, equipment, and other infrastructure. The estimate did not include the damage...
LOUISIANA STATE
theneworleanstribune.com

Indictment of Louisiana State Trooper Draws Reaction

Leaders double-down on calls for feds to conduct full probe of State Police. On Sept. 23, the United States Department of Justice indicted a former Louisiana State Police trooper on a federal civil rights charge for using excessive force on a Black motorist in 2019. Jacob Brown, 31, has been...
LOUISIANA STATE
oc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teachers

With World Teachers’ Day around the corner and more than half of public-school teachers reporting significant learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Teachers, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. In order to help...
EDUCATION
audacy.com

Study: Missouri among worst states for teachers, Illinois among best

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Things can be very different for educators in our area depending on what side of the river they teach on, according to a new study. Missouri was named the seventh-worst state for teachers in the US and Illinois was ranked among the top 10 best states, in a new WalletHub study. The goal was to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy