Woman’s chronic illness leads to helping shelter animals

Wallace will be taking donations for the Humane Society of Adams County until mid-November.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A local resident’s journey with chronic illness led her on a path to help shelter animals.

Mary Jo Wallace, 64, of Winchester, Ohio, developed neuropathy after an adverse reaction to surgery in 2017. Over eight weeks ago, as she was perusing the weekend edition of the Defender, she discovered a program by the Area Agency on Aging which helped local residents manage chronic pain.

The program was weekly, and along with exploring chapters of “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain,” participants were asked to complete an action plan to adapt each chapter to their lifestyle.

One week, as Wallace mused over her action plan, she decided — she was going to help the least among us.

“I love animals, especially cats. I’ve taken cats in over the years; I’ve had them all my life, even as a child. I’ve visited different shelters, and I know that they need help. Animals can’t help themselves, we have to help them. They’re family, and we have to provide for them,” said Wallace.

She contacted The Humane Society of Adams County, located in West Union, Ohio, and started making a list of their needs.

“They need cat and dog food both, but they need cat food mainly, dry and wet shreds. They need dry and canned kitten food, and litter. The litter they use is Equine Fresh pellets, and it’s available at Tractor Supply. A 40lb bag is $6. They also need bleach, paper towels and washcloths,” said Wallace.

The food most widely accepted by the Humane Society is Fancy Feast, Friskies, Special Kitty, Rachel Ray, Purina One, Royal Canin Urinary, Pedigree, Blue Buffalo and Blue Wilderness. The Humane Society is also in need of laundry detergent, Fabuloso and deodorizer.

Her granddaughter, Maddie Wallace, a sophomore at North Adams, will be assisting her in this endeavor.

“We all love animals. She was excited to do it, and she loves to go to the animal shelter when she can,” she said.

Wallace will be accepting donations until mid-November. Donations can be dropped off at her residence on 3005 Coon Hill Road, Winchester, Ohio 45697. To contact Wallace for more information call (937) 386-0580.

“These animals need our help. If people love animals like I do, please consider donating. If it wasn’t for animal shelters, animals would be on the streets, or worse. I’m beseeching people to help. Animals are family. Like I said, they can’t help themselves, so we have to help them,” said Wallace.

For more information on the Humane Society of Adams County contact (937) 544-8585, visit their website at https://www.adamscountyanimals.org/ or their Facebook page.