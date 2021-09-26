CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's Cookin' in Kelli's Kitchen

thefallonpost.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan has gained himself lots of acclaim with his pronouncement that “Rain makes corn, and corn makes whiskey.” But for Colby and Ashley Frey, the connection between water and whiskey takes a much more circuitous route. Like all of our Fallon-grown produce, the Frey’s specialty grains are irrigated from water that originates as snow falling in the Sierras. As the snow melts, it first trickles then streams into the Truckee and Carson rivers, relaxes a bit in the Lahontan reservoir before flooding into their fields. So, a more apt description might be that snow makes corn (and barley, rye, and wheat), and then we can all “Harvest Whiskey.”

www.thefallonpost.org

