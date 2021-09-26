What's Cookin' in Kelli's Kitchen

My favorite thing about travel is not the historic landmarks, nor the grand churches, but the food. The marvelous thing about food is its ability to allow anyone to truly experience culture. But you don’t have to travel to Russia to taste Borscht soup. Food transcends borders, allowing the experience of different cultures to be universal. So if the extent of your travel destinations hasn’t reached beyond the gleaming gates of Disney World, we are about to journey far past anything you have explored, aside from maybe Epcot of course. I am going to take you with me as I drive up the winding hills of the French countryside to a humble vineyard in Vaison La Romaine, Provence. Welcome, my friends, to France.

