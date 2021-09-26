CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

High Desert Dirt - The Raven's Rant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpicing things up in Nevada gardens -- a guest column by Marissa Ames. These days I consider, "a gal you want on your team when the zombies show up" to be the highest of compliments. My friend Marissa Ames is exactly that. She has a small farm here in Fallon, every inch filled with bountiful veggie gardens, rare breed goats, beehives, and probably a lot of full canning jars. She is an expert on all things homestead and is the Senior Editor for Countryside Publications. She volunteers as the homesteading instructor for High Desert Grange and serves on the board for the Fallon Food Hub. She and her husband, Russ, travel frequently to Zambia to oversee sustainability projects. You can find her and lots of great garden advice on Facebook at Ames Family Farms. This week she tells us all about “Adventures in a Local Spice Garden.”

