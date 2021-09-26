Commissioners to meet Monday

Daily Sun FILE photo

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.

Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:

• Consideration of Burn Ban

• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and A Bonner Enterprises, LLC

• Consideration of changing Monday, Oct. 11 Commissioners Court date to Friday, Oct. 8 due to Columbus Day

• Consideration of approving Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Community Services Inc.

• Consideration of approving Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Meals on Wheels North Central Texas

• Consideration of approving Auto Wreckage/Salvage Yard Permit to store vehicles for Jose Recinos. Parcel ID #44389

• Consideration of approving a resolution to accept a portion of FM 3041 from FM 1129 to NE CR 0190 from Texas Department of Transportation

• Consideration of approving MEN Water Supply Corporation to cross SE CR 2140, Pct. 3

• Consideration of approving 24 hour LTD Maintenance Renewal for service at Texoma HIDTA

• Consideration of approving Fifth Amendment Renewal Contract between PS Business Parks L.P. and Texoma HIDTA

• Consideration of approving a purchase of telephone forensic analysis tools from Sole Source purchase vendor (Grayshift, LLC) in the amount of $27,995 for Texoma HIDTA

• Consideration of approving Xerox Lease Agreement for the Adult Probation

• Consideration of approving a five year lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the Navarro County Annex Buildings postage machine

• Opening of annual hauling bids

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel