New Gloucester, ME

Harvest Moon Crafts Fair draws a crowd

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harvest Moon Crafts Fair drew a large number of people to Mindful Folks Farm on the Morse Road on Saturday. It was organized by New Gloucester farmer and fiber artist Hannah Welling and Yarmouth Farmers’ Market manager Amy Sinclair. They decided to host the fair after the cancellation of the Common Ground Fair, inviting vendors who had planned to participate at Common Ground, a large annual event hosted by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. From sushi and farm-made ice cream to traditional crafts and music, fair-goers enjoyed a beautiful day in New Gloucester.

