Surprise Saguaros’ Arizona Fall League Schedule at Surprise Stadium
The month of October truly is for baseball, and with the start of the Arizona Fall League, the City of Surprise sets the stage for baseball’s future breakout stars. The Surprise Saguaros, one of six teams who compete in the Arizona Fall League, will begin their season Tuesday, October 14 at Surprise Stadium. The roster for the Surprise Saguaros will include the top prospects from the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.www.signalsaz.com
