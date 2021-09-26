CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Saguaros’ Arizona Fall League Schedule at Surprise Stadium

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of October truly is for baseball, and with the start of the Arizona Fall League, the City of Surprise sets the stage for baseball’s future breakout stars. The Surprise Saguaros, one of six teams who compete in the Arizona Fall League, will begin their season Tuesday, October 14 at Surprise Stadium. The roster for the Surprise Saguaros will include the top prospects from the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Surprise Stadium#The Arizona Fall League#The Kansas City Royals#Cincinnati Reds#Washington Nationals#The Glendale Desert Dogs#Scottsdale Scorpions#Mesa Solar Sox#Salt River Rafters#Major League Baseball#Visa Mastercard#Single Game Tickets Adult
