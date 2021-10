Berlin (dpa) – After the general elections, the difficult struggle to form a government begins. According to preliminary official results, the SPD has emerged as the most powerful force and wants to appoint Olaf Scholz as the next chancellor – but despite its historic defeat, the Union also claims to lead the government. Both are based on an alliance with the Greens and the FDP. The courtship for potential mates has already started.

