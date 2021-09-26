CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exit polls show close race for next mayor of Berlin

 5 days ago

Berlin — The Social Democrats and Greens were neck and neck in elections to lead the Berlin state parliament, with both nearly tied according to exit polls from broadcasters RBB and ZDF. The SPD, with top candidate Franziska Giffey, is set to take between 21.5 and 23 per cent, while...

theedgemarkets.com

German capital Berlin to get first female mayor

BERLIN (Sept 28): The Social Democrats (SPD) won the regional election to lead the state government in Berlin, according to provisional results on Monday, meaning that their candidate Franziska Giffey will become the first female mayor of the German capital. Giffey, 43, who was previously family minister in Chancellor Angela...
VIEW Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz:. "The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should...
No clear winner in race for Berlin parliament, first results show

Berlin — There is no clear winner in the race to lead the Berlin state parliament, according to first projections that include a partial vote count. The Greens are shown as achieving 22.5 per cent of the vote - just 0.6 percentage points ahead of the projection for the Social Democrats (SPD), according to the figures from broadcaster RBB.
