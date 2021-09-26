Exit polls show close race for next mayor of Berlin

Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested.
The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.
Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and the country's president in 2003-2014, on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.
