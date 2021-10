The 21st convention of the Americana Music Association is upon us, and it’s never felt like this before. Live music had to fall silent for more than a year, and that’s something none of us had ever contemplated for a moment in our lives. 2020 was the most disruptive, devastating year for America since Vietnam, if not World War II. Every musical person - maker or listener - figured out new strategies for musical connection, for spiritual health and even for survival. Online shows took on lifeline-level importance and became a muse and medium all their own. A lot of great culture was made and transmitted. Some of it made money. All of it made the world a better place. But to repeat a commonplace, there’s nothing like live performance.

