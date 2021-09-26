University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was fatally shot early Sunday in Salt Lake City. "We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."