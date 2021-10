After clinching a playoff spot on Wednesday and a day off yesterday, the Rays will look to move a step closer to winning the AL East tonight. Tampa Bay (94–59) has a magic number of four to win the division over Boston. That means the Rays can clinch no earlier than Saturday, and only if Tampa Bay wins two games, and Boston loses the next two. The Red Sox were off yesterday and host the Yankees tonight.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO