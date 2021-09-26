Wake Forest vs. Virginia Football Highlights
Wake Forest vs. Virginia: The Demon Deacons moved to 4-0 on the season by going on the road and defeating Virginia 37-17. It is Wake's fifth consecutive win over UVA. The Wake Forest defense sacked Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong six times and forced two turnovers. Wake QB Sam Hartman completed 17 of 29 passes for 270 yards with three touchdowns. Brennan Armstrong continues to put up big numbers as he was 33-59 for 407 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran for another 33 yards.247sports.com
Comments / 0