WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest and Florida State are in very different positions heading into today’s meeting to open Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Demon Deacons (2-0) didn’t face much of a test in either of its first two wins against overmatched opponents, offering little insight as to how they will respond in a close game. Yet that’s far better than what faces the Seminoles (0-2), who are just trying to win a game after last weekend’s stunning loss to a lower-division opponent.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO