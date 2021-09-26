CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Meet The MBA Class Of 2023: Oscar Hernandez, Harvard Business School

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Creative entrepreneur committed to storytelling, beauty, and entertainment (especially in service of prosocial impact).”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I won a million dollars to make a movie in Nigeria!. Undergraduate School and Major: Harvard University, Ancient Architecture (Special Concentration) & NYU Tisch, MFA in Film Production. Most Recent Employer and...

poetsandquants.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Harvard Business School announces Rock Accelerator teams for 2021-22

Harvard Business School’s Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced 35 teams for the 2021-2022 Rock Accelerator. Launched in 2010, the HBS Rock Accelerator is a program designed for second year Harvard Business School students who are founders of early-stage startups. The focus is on building and validating a “minimum viable product (MVP)” that the teams can bring to market quickly, with a strong emphasis on developing plans for testing the MVP.
HARVARD, MA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Harvard Business School Temporarily Moves Some MBA Classes Online to Curb Covid Outbreak

Harvard Business School is switching to remote learning through Oct. 3 to try to suppress the virus, which is mostly infecting the university's fully vaccinated graduate students. The university is requesting that students avoid unmasked indoor events, group travel and gathering with anyone outside their households. The business school is...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard Moves First-Year MBA Classes Online Temporarily Due To ‘Steady Rise In Breakthrough Infections’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise. All first-year MBA students, along with some in their second year, will take classes remotely through at least Sunday, Oct. 3. “In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” a Harvard Business School spokesman said in a statement. “Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Harvard Business School is asking all students to “eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.” COVID testing for students will now take place three times per week. Harvard says 96% of employees and 95% of students are vaccinated.  
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Education#Harvard University#Ancient Architecture#Tisch#Mfa#Hbs#Harvard Business School
Fortune

Harvard Business School moves online after surge in breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Exactly one month following the start of its fall term, Harvard Business School announced Monday it has moved all of its first-year MBA students and some of its second-year students to remote learning this week due to “a steady rise in breakthrough” COVID-19 infections among its student population. Students, faculty, and staff at universities across the country have feared these types of on-campus breakthrough infections.
COLLEGES
baylor.edu

Meet the new dean of Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business

The road that led Dr. Sandeep Mazumder to Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business began in London, featured stops at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, introduced him to his wife and the Christian faith, and prepared him as a rising star in higher education. Mazumder was named as the...
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Elizabeth (Liz) Plooster, Harvard Business School

“Transforming the tech industry by bringing people and technology together.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: It used to be my dream to become a graphic designer, but now I realize that using Photoshop to create posters for school plays was actually the beginning of my digital strategy career; it was when I started used technology to creatively solve problems.
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Another M7 Class Profile, Another Big Jump In MBA Apps, Women & Internationals

Another M7 school has published its MBA class profile — and with it more evidence that the last application cycle was a solid success for the great majority of top business schools. MIT Sloan School of Management released its profile Wednesday (September 22) showing improvement in nearly every soft spot...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Poets and Quants

Meet The Boston Consulting Group’s MBA Class Of 2020

Most careers don’t end dramatically. You can rebound from a misstatement or miscalculation. No, careers die slowly. You head to the same place to do the same thing in the same way with the same people. Over time, you follow the same assumptions and weigh the same variables, ultimately coming to the same tired conclusions.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

MBA applications at some of the country’s best schools fell this year

Some of the best known M.B.A. programs in the U.S. registered precipitous drops or sluggish interest from prospective candidates this year, following a 2020 admissions cycle in which applications soared. Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management reported a 20% drop in applications to its M.B.A. program for the incoming fall of...
COLLEGES
Poets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: When Does A 710 Vs. 730 GMAT Make A Difference?

Ty is a 30-year-old social impact and operations manager for City Year, the education nonprofit dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. An avid jazz fan and trumpet player, he wants an MBA to transition into management consulting for the social sector. Before moving into the social impact space, Ty...
EDUCATION
virginia.edu

UVA Darden Full-Time MBA Class of 2021 Reports Historic Highs in Salaries and Bonuses, Percent Employed by Graduation

The Full-Time MBA Class of 2021 has much good news to share, with the Class setting records in a variety of key career metrics, according to new data from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Career Center. Assistant Dean of the Career Center Jeff McNish said the numbers are a reflection of students’ readiness to excel in any industry — even in times of great uncertainty.
COLLEGES
ucumberlands.edu

Is an MBA Right for You? Alternative Business Degrees

When most people think of postgraduate education in the business field, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) is often the program that comes to mind. While an MBA degree can certainly be a beneficial choice for many business professionals, an MBA program is far from the only postgraduate business program available. In this article, we'll examine what an MBA is and the benefits that it provides, as well as the various business degrees that are excellent MBA alternatives. This will help you decide which course of education is the best choice for your future in business.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Poets and Quants

How To Apply Online Teaching Insights To The Emerging Hybrid Workplace

As the world struggles with whether – or how – to shift to a hybrid workplace, we asked Gies College of Business Professor Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta to share her advice on how to make the most out of online engagement and collaboration. The clinical professor of business administration has experience teaching online and on-campus one of Gies’ toughest courses – statistics. She is one of the most popular faculty members in the College’s innovative iMBA program, which reaches 3800 students from nearly 80 countries. She focuses her research on the integration of technology with management and on process improvement.
INTERNET
Poets and Quants

Mr. Hacker Analytics Consultant

About Me: I am an analytics consultant with 3.5+ years of experience delivering analytics-driven projects using optimization, scheduling, simulation, machine learning, and NLP. I worked in the GEM (Global Energy and Materials) and Financial Services sectors. Details:. Undergrad School: Punjab Engineering College (PEC University of Technology), Chandigarh. Undergrad Major: Computer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board.“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor in the company and wish it the best going forward.”Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao,...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Dr. Susan Poser Becomes Hofstra University’s 1st Female President

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday was a historic day at Hofstra University. Dr. Susan Poser became the school’s first female president in the institution’s 86-year history. Poser began her tenure at Friday’s inaugural ceremony. She was previously provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Illinois in Chicago.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy