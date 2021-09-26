Meet The MBA Class Of 2023: Sibylle George, Harvard Business School

How does a company build a sustainability strategy that weighs short and long-term tradeoffs and the risks of acting or failing to act? As the world grapples with climate change, students at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business are tackling one company’s ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) challenges through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Social Impact Practicum. Fifty years ago, UChicago economist Milton Friedman famously declared that the primary responsibility of business was to its shareholders. Now, Booth’s Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation is equipping MBA students with business fundamentals, backed by research, and focused on broader questions about financial and social impact. Whether you enter the private or public sector, we believe doing good is worth doing well.
