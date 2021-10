The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the host New York Giants with the depth chart used the previous week. Continuity can be a good thing, especially for a team that is 0-2 but fared better against Tampa Bay than in a season-opening loss against Philadelphia. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't want to "jerk the wheel" and make an overreaction to a bad first game, leaving left guard Jalen Mayfield in his starting role. While the rookie was far from perfect, there were fewer glaring mistakes made and some signs that he'll continue to get better.

