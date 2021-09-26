CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurkacz wins Moselle Open for 3rd title in 2021

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETZ, France (AP) — Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year and fourth win in four finals as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the Moselle Open final. The 24-year-old Pole did not drop a set in winning the indoor tournament in Metz for the first time. The Wimbledon semifinalist had nine aces but dropped serve twice against his second-seeded opponent. Hurkacz’s other titles this year came at Delray Beach and the Miami Masters on outdoor hard courts.

