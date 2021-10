Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man accused of recently holding a woman hostage in a Rochester motel today entered not guilty pleas to several felony charges. 40-year-old Deonte Jenkins is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree burglary for allegedly forcing the 34-year-old woman back into her hotel room after he confronted her in a stairwell at the hotel and indicated he had a gun. While she was being held against her will from around 4:30 the afternoon of August 27th until about 2 in the morning on the 28th, Jenkins allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed the woman.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO