Bonneville County, ID

2 men arrested on drug charges following high-speed chase near Bone

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBONE – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended two wanted men after a pursuit that lead to the Bone area early Saturday Morning. Augustus W. Gokey, 24, and 33-year-old Kasey C. Wornek were in a pickup truck driven by Gokey when a deputy located them on Wright Road just north of Idaho Falls around 1:45 a.m. Gokey was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant related to previous drug charges and earlier in the day (Friday) had fled from deputies on three different occasions near 5th West and 33rd North, Cobblestone and Stonebrook Lane, and again on Wright Road. Deputies did not continue pursuit of Gokey at that time because of his reckless driving behavior in those areas. After Gokey had fled earlier in the day, deputies made contact with his father in an attempt to have him call and turn himself in. Gokey indicated he was in possession of methamphetamine and possibly a gun and was not going back to jail.

www.eastidahonews.com

