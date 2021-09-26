Record Month For Plugin Vehicles In China! Wuling EV #1 In Overall Auto Market!

During the heights of the Bad Boy Records era, Bad Boy would often release remixes of smash hits from their own recording artists. Bad Boy Records would also pick up some songs from artists on other labels, and then turn them into even bigger hits. Everyone wanted a Bad Boy Remix. Sean “Puffy” Combs, who was also known as Puff Daddy, Diddy, and now simply known as “Love,” was an expert in this field. Sean Combs’ empire helped shape contemporary hip-hop, and Bad Boy remixes were a big part of it. He even used to say, “We invented the remix.” In the music industry, a hot remix would give a new lease of life to a song and was a great way of boosting sales.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO