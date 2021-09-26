CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Record Month For Plugin Vehicles In China! Wuling EV #1 In Overall Auto Market!

By José Pontes
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 286,000 registrations in August, a full 22% increase over the previous record, which was set in June when 235,000 registrations were made. That pulls the year-to-date (YTD) tally to 1.6 million units, and with further record months set to happen until December, we should have over 3 million registrations by the end of the year … almost three times as many as the 2020 result!

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Ford CEO Calls For Lower EV Prices, Audi Q4 E-Tron Costs Less Than Q5

This week, Ford CEO Jim Farley said one of the top priorities for automakers is to make electric cars more affordable for mainstream buyers. “I’m deeply worried about the affordability,” Farley told the press Saturday during a discussion with Mary Kramer, the director of the annual Detroit Homecoming event, according to the Detroit News. “Average people cannot afford these vehicles and we have a lot of work to do to make them more affordable. That’s the one that keeps me up at night.”
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Video: Elon Musk Talks About The Future Development Of China’s EV Market

Elon Musk was invited to the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Hainan, China. Although he didn’t attend in person, he did so via a prerecorded video and touched upon the future development of China’s EV market, the safety of autonomous driving, and data safety. JayInShanghai shared the video on YouTube. There were three questions asked that he was responding to.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plugin#Wuling
atlanticcitynews.net

EV Jagat launched to usher in electric vehicles ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by government advisory firms and stalwarts from the EV domain,EV Jagat is a platform for all stakeholders in the ecosystem for Electric Vehicles, with a focus on advocacy towards acceptance of EV by Indians, and aReported as India's first such EV ecosystem driver, EV Jagat works with manufacturers of EVs and batteries and with policymakers and citizens to establish the right demand for electric vehicles. It claims to work on the perception of potential consumers and drive them towards EVs, using data analytics and artificial intelligence.
MARKETS
Carscoops

Wuling Launches New Asta Crossover In China

Wuling is best known for their pint-sized Hong Guang EV, but the company has now launched a new Asta crossover. Designed to appeal to “China’s new generation of SUV buyers,” the Asta has a “dynamic wing” front fascia with a prominent grille. The latter is flanked by boomerang-shaped LED running lights, which give the model a bit of a Peugeot vibe.
WORLD
spglobal.com

EV Impact: Electric vehicle growth to sever oil from key market

A Tesla car sits parked at a Tesla Supercharger in Petaluma, Calif. A September executive order in the state would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images. This is the third piece...
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Foxconn’s First Electric Vehicle Reminds Us Of The Lucid Air

Electronics giant Foxconn is venturing into the automotive space and a handful of photos have emerged showing its very first electric vehicle. The EV appears to have been snapped in either Thailand or Taiwan and the word “Foxtron” which, according to Autohome, may be the brand name of Foxconn’s automotive division, is written on the front of the new car. While there’s no info whether this is a fully-functioning prototype, its design is still worth talking about.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
insideevs.com

China: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Sales Exceed 40,000 In August

China's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, is reaching new record-level sales again. According to the latest reports, in August the total volume amounted to 41,188 units, which is a new all-time high. It probably means that the company has solved some of its production constraint issues.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

European Charging Market to Replace Petrol Station Market in Next Decade

The charging markets in Europe and the USA have many similarities, but also many differences. And the European transition to electric driving is a few years ahead of the USA. That is why this article is partly a copy of the previous article I wrote about the charging market in the USA.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Can Tesla Increase Sales In Japan?

Although the Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling imported electric car in Japan, Tesla is not (yet) making the impact it hoped for in the country. Recently, some clues surfaced as to why that might be the case. Recent advice came via a Tesla owner in Japan by way of...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM To Showcase GMC Hummer EV Pickup In China

Last week, General Motors officially launched its revolutionary Ultium EV platform with a dedicated marketing campaign in China. After announcing that 奥特 能 (Ao Te Neng) is the Chinese name for Ultium architecture and that it will begin accepting orders for the Cadillac Lyriq in the Chinese market, the automaker has revealed that it will soon showcase the all-new GMC Hummer EV pickup in the Asian country.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Drive Electric Week Down Under

What a fantastic day of inquisitive participants! The hard work of Jon Day and the Australian Electric Vehicles Association certainly paid off with the largest gathering of electric vehicles and allied industries in Australia to date. I must point out that this was privately organized by and for community groups....
CARS
CleanTechnica

Plugin Vehicles Hit 22% Market Share In Europe In August!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market is staying in the fast lane. More than 155,000 plugin vehicles were registered in August — which is +60% year over year (YoY). This performance is even more impressive when we consider that the overall auto market is in the doldrums. August 2021 was the weakest August since 2014, which was when the European economy was still recovering from The Great Recession!
CARS
CleanTechnica

SAIC, GM, & Wuling To Release A Remix Of The Smash Hit Mini EV

During the heights of the Bad Boy Records era, Bad Boy would often release remixes of smash hits from their own recording artists. Bad Boy Records would also pick up some songs from artists on other labels, and then turn them into even bigger hits. Everyone wanted a Bad Boy Remix. Sean “Puffy” Combs, who was also known as Puff Daddy, Diddy, and now simply known as “Love,” was an expert in this field. Sean Combs’ empire helped shape contemporary hip-hop, and Bad Boy remixes were a big part of it. He even used to say, “We invented the remix.” In the music industry, a hot remix would give a new lease of life to a song and was a great way of boosting sales.
MUSIC
CleanTechnica

Geely Geometry EX3 Electric SUV Priced Below $10,000

“Some people are never sastisfied,” a friend of mine used to say. People are clamoring for electric cars that cost less, yet when manufacturers actually offer them, those same people complain they are too small, can’t drive far enough on a single charge, or don’t have gigantic interior touchscreens like the one available in the Mercedes EQS.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Mercedes & Volkswagen Ramp Up Battery Factory Plans

Battery factories are springing up everywhere you look. As more and more automakers begin offering battery-powered models, they have to decide whether to buy the battery cells they need from suppliers or make them in house. When Dieter Zetsche was running things at Daimler, he very much believed in letting...
MERCEDES, TX
CleanTechnica

German Plan For Charging Infrastructure Turns Capitalism On Its Head

First, a little history: about two years ago, the German federal government realized that the growth of charging infrastructure was not keeping up with the growth of battery electric vehicles on the road. In particular, the growth of high-performance charging (HPC) stations was lacking. The incentives made available to charge point operators (CPO) did not result in the building of the charging stations that were needed.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Speaks At 2021 World Internet Conference In Wuzhen, China

Elon Musk was invited to speak at the 2021 World Internet Conference in Wuhzen, China. Elon was invited to share his thoughts on intelligent and connected vehicles. He spoke about autonomous driving using Tesla’s neural vision network, data safety, Tesla China’s data center, and Tesla’s investment in China. Note that Elon wasn’t able to join in person due to the pandemic. “JayInShanghai” shared the video on Twitter and YouTube.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy