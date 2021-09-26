Record Month For Plugin Vehicles In China! Wuling EV #1 In Overall Auto Market!
Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 286,000 registrations in August, a full 22% increase over the previous record, which was set in June when 235,000 registrations were made. That pulls the year-to-date (YTD) tally to 1.6 million units, and with further record months set to happen until December, we should have over 3 million registrations by the end of the year … almost three times as many as the 2020 result!cleantechnica.com
