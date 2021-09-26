CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox

By Associated Press
newsnet5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland and Chicago will play on Sunday. The Indians are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .350. The White Sox are 38-41 on the road. Chicago has hit 179 home...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox to visit the Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox (85-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (74-76, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Indians: Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) LINE: Indians +105, White Sox -125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will face...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tony La Russa Plots Plan for Carlos Rodón Into Playoffs

Resting Rodón: Sox plot pitching plan into playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox manager Tony La Russa avoids talking about October baseball, even with his team’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot rapidly shrinking. “I know who’s listening,” he’ll say, glancing skyward toward the baseball gods.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Eli Morgan guides Indians past White Sox

Eli Morgan allowed one hit over six shutout innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 6-0 win against the visiting Chicago White Sox in the fourth game of their five-game series on Saturday night. The rookie right-hander struck out six and walked one in his 17th major league start....
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago White Sox need to step up their game with the postseason only a week away. Can they get their stars going?

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was the voice of reason last week when asked about his team’s chances in the postseason. “In a three-out-of-five (series), or a four-out-of-seven, any team can beat any other team,” he said. “Any team can look bad and any team can look great. In a short series, anything can happen. I don’t see why we can’t go all the way, but if we don’t, I wouldn’t ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Ramos
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Jimmy Cordero
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Ryan Tepera
NWI.com

Lucas Giolito's strong start leads White Sox past Indians

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL Central champion White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Sunday. Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Flat White Sox blanked by Indians

The White Sox say they’re trying to maintain an edge heading into the postseason, but it didn’t look like it in a 6-0 loss to the Indians on Saturday night at Progressive Field. It was the Indians who set the tone when Myles Straw led off with a “hustle” double...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#The White Sox
CBS Chicago

White Sox Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go On Sale This Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox fans, if you want to see the post-season in person, you’d better be ready at 2 p.m. That’s when a limited number of single-game tickets for the playoffs go on sale at whitesox.com today. Tickets will be available for two American League Division Series games and four American League Championship Series games. Fans are limited to four tickets per game. It appears likely the White Sox will play the Astros in the ALDS, with the first two games in Houston. The first game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be Oct. 10. The team is asking fans to wear black to the team’s home games during the playoffs, to recreate the atmosphere from the “Blackout” game in the 2008 division tiebreaker, the last time the White Sox won the American League Central title.  
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy