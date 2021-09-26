CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Holds on Late to Beat Georgia Southern 28-20

By Charlie Long
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns used a big third quarter and a few defensive stands in the second half to beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 28-20 on the road. The Louisiana offense dialed up multiple passing plays on their opening possession, but senior quarterback Levi Lewis had issues connecting with his receivers early on. Lewis only completed one of his first four passes. The Cajuns were forced to punt after an incompletion on third down.

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 107.9

Louisiana Officials Explain Delay in Sports Wagering Roll Out

A lot of sports fans in Louisiana who like to put their money where their mouths are have been anxiously awaiting Louisiana's next step into the world of sports wagering. Voters in most of Louisiana's parishes approved sports wagering a year or so ago and now we are just waiting on the state to get its act together so we can all go drop a dollar or two on our favorite teams.
LOUISIANA STATE
HOT 107.9

‘Only in Louisiana’ Things to do if You Win the Lottery

As of right now, the Powerball jackpot is up to an incredible $635 million dollars. And it could possibly go higher before the actual drawing on Saturday, October 2. Everyone I know has lottery fever, and even if you don't usually play, you might just buy a ticket when the jackpot is over a half a billion dollars. And if you do win, we have some tips from experts on what to do when you find yourself all of a sudden a millionaire. (Here's a hint: Don't tell anyone you won just yet).
LOUISIANA STATE
HOT 107.9

Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores

Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores. Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby. *Bold...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
HOT 107.9

Popular Louisiana Golf Course Abruptly Shuts Down

One of the best things about living in Louisiana is the abundance of outdoor activities and sporting events. You can find just about any activity to enjoy around our beautiful state, and that makes us a tourist destination for many who want to enjoy "The Sportsman's Paradise". Couple that with mild weather conditions for most of the year, and we are the perfect spot for those who are seeking a great golf experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
HOT 107.9

Results of $580 Million Dollar Powerball Drawing Revealed

You won't be surprised to hear this but in recent weeks there has been a lot of interest in the Powerball multi-state lottery game. That's because the big money lottery game has not had a major jackpot winner since June 5th of this year. By my count, that means there have been 35 different Powerball game drawings since that last big win.
LOTTERY
HOT 107.9

Top 10 Safest Cities In Louisiana For 2021

If you live in Louisiana, have you ever wondered what is the safest city in Louisiana to live in? Safewise.com has released a list of the 10 safest cities in Louisiana to live in. The list is compiled by using a few factors like property crimes, violent crimes, crime rate,...
LOUISIANA STATE
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy