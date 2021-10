The Dodgers, who despite having the second-best record in MLB at 101-56 and are currently in second place in their division behind the Giants, have remained the odds-on favorite to win the World Series this year at +300. Per Fangraphs, the Dodgers’ odds of winning the NL West have dropped to a season-low of 16.8% but still has them as the favorites to win the Fall Classic at 19.3%.

