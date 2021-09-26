CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

7 Times ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Hit Close to Home for True Crime Buffs

By Kiera Bussiere
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s Only Murders in the Building puts a new twist on the classic murder mystery with its story centering around podcasts, murders, and unlikely friends. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) embody what it means to be a true crime buff. Mabel’s passion for mysteries is particularly relatable with her collection of Hardy Boys books and life-size cutout of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) from SVU. The show’s well-blended combination of humor and mystery makes it the perfect choice for true crime buffs looking for a new obsession.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Episode 6 Recap: A New Suspect and New Leads on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Episode 6 Recap: A New Suspect and New Leads on ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Only Murders in the Building is the name of the game. In Episode 6, titled “To Protect and Serve,” new leads in the Tim Kono case were revealed. The podcast “Only Murders in the Building,” hosted by Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), has (sort of) taken off, attracting the attention of Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), the cop who solved the Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) case in Episode 1. She had established that his death was caused by suicide, but she is now calling into question her own inquiry after discovering that crucial pieces of evidence were never given over for study. Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 recap is available on this page.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Only Murders In The Building Is A Cozy Comedy With Frothy Twists And Fabulous Coats

The Movie: "Only Murders in the Building" The Pitch: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in a comedy murder-mystery series about a group of residents of the "Arconia," a fictional luxury apartment complex in New York City, who are shaken by the suicide of one of their neighbors, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Or was it a suicide? Washed up TV star Charles-Haden Savage...
TV & VIDEOS
Times-Herald

Trio of stars kills with comedy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

There’s something about a murder mystery story that humans love — the allure of the unknown, wanting to put a puzzle together, the intrigue of how a person could actually kill another person is all attractive from a safe distance. It’s no surprise then that Agatha Christie is the best-selling...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Martin Short
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
aiptcomics

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 6 review: Entertaining twists and turns

Last week on Only Murders in the Building, we learn the tie dye guy is Mabel’s other Hardy Boy, Oscar. He helps out his friend pursue a lead associated with Tim Kono. At the same time, Charles and Oliver wrestle with the fact that their partner has lied to them this whole time and tail Mabel to see what she’s up to. All three end up at a tattoo parlor owned by Mabel’s cousin where they discover what Kono was really doing and a new suspect in the murder case.
TV SERIES
cardinalandcream.info

Weekend Watch: “Only Murders in the Building”

How does one go about creating a perfectly nostalgic murder mystery? Good question. Start with a diverse but spatially confined setting. Why not try an apartment building in New York City?. Next, you’re going to need a simple but intriguing murder. Nothing too complex but its gotta leave some questions....
TV SERIES
Vulture

Only Murders in the Building Recap: Forward, Not Back

It’s fitting — and likely very intentional — that the news that Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a second season (!!!) was announced the week leading up to its best, most emotional, most eventful, and most meta episode yet. “To Protect and Serve” opens with an...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Proves Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Perfection

Episode 6 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building shows us a whole new perspective on the murder of Tim Kono. Instead of rejoining the likes of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), or Oliver (Martin Short), we’re brought into the world of the woman officially on the Tim Kono case: Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). While we briefly met Detective Williams in Episode 1, Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 “To Protect and Serve” takes us inside her world…and loops her in on Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s own investigation. More importantly, though, Only Murders Episode 6 once again proves that Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a pure treasure.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Buffs#Times#Hulu#Only Murders#Svu#The Hulu Original
FanSided

How many episodes are in Only Murders in the Building Season 1?

Only Murders in the Building has become a massive success for Hulu, earning a rare 100% Certified Fresh approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes and countless fans eager to see how its central mystery unfolds. How many episodes are there in Only Murders in the Building Season 1? How many episodes are left to air before the first season finale?
TV SERIES
Collider

Aaron Dominguez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and His Reactions to the Wild Reveals of the Season

From co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This is Us), the Hulu original comedic murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), strangers whose obsession with true crime finds them trying to solve a grisly one that occurs right inside their apartment building. While they investigate to find the truth, they also record a podcast to document the case, all in the hopes that they’ll uncover enough secrets to learn exactly what happened.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Only Murders in the Building Theories: Who Killed Tim Kono?

Hulu’s original comedy series Only Murders in the Building has a lot going for it, namely the outstanding acting of its star trio. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have found all the right notes to hit on comedically and dramatically to create a program that makes you feel warm inside while laughing your butt off. Let’s not forget what the main topic of the show is though: we’re trying to catch a murderer for God’s sake! Everyone loves a great mystery. The writers have done a clever job of giving the audience clues about who killed the victim of the show, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), without ever getting close enough to the answer to spoil it for us.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Rolling Stone

Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Michelle Trachtenberg To Host True Crime Docuseries ‘Meet, Marry, Murder’ For Tubi

Tubi is continuing to expand its originals slate. The ad-supported streamer is launching Meet, Marry, Murder, a true-crime docuseries hosted by Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg. The series, which will drop all 13 episodes on October 6, comes from British producer FirstLookTV and digital operator FilmRise. The series investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners. It features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers and more, to discuss the tragic unions. Episodes focus on cases such as the murder of a woman by her estranged husband, the killing of a husband by his wife in a devastating car chase involving his mistress, and more devastating crimes. Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn exec produce. “At Tubi, we are excited to expand our offerings within the true crime genre with the premiere of Meet, Marry, Murder,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers’ fascination with true crime content is ever-growing and we know Meet, Marry, Murder will captivate audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats.”
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

‘Tiger King 2’ and more: Netflix introduces itself as “The Home of True Crime”

In a stylish new trailer, Netflix is revealing a series of upcoming documentaries, welcoming viewers to “The Home of True Crime.”. The trailer from the streaming service that launched the Emmy-winning Making a Murderer, and other true crime docs like Cocaine Cowboys, shows glimpses of sure-to-be bingeable titles, including a sequel to that pandemic smash Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
TV SERIES
ABQJournal

Killing it: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a whip-smart, wryly observational gem

It’s always pretty cool when they have one of those all-star, multigenerational sessions at the Kennedy Center Honors or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony or the Grammys, with pop/rock/soul pioneers from the 1960s and 1970s jamming with musicians half their age. They come from different generations and different worlds, but what they have in common is a love for what they do – and of course they can all play.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Gabby Petito Murder: 5 True Crime Netflix Docuseries You Must See

The case of 22-year-old influencer Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito has recently sparked countless headlines after she went on a cross-country road trip with her partner Brian Laundrie, never to return. While the Florida resident was last seen alive and well on August 24, 2021, checking out of a Utah hotel with Brian, her parents last heard from her on call the next day, where she said she was near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Investigators recovered her remains from near that area on September 19 and subsequently ruled her death a homicide.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy