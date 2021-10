Britain’s rumpled Prime Minister Boris Johnson has plenty of rea- sons to fear the press. He was fatally slow to respond in the early weeks of the covid-19 crisis. His former aide, Dominic Cummings, has already offered up a Shakespearean lev- el of vitriol in his revelatory tome about the shortcomings of his boss. There is that fight with the French. Lots of crit- icism on Afghanistan. Gas bills. Brexit fallout. Cabinet reshuffling chaos.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO