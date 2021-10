In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand gave his thoughts on the many moves his team has made this offseason. One of those moves involved re-signing Taylor Hall, who spoke this past week on what it will be like to play without David Krejci this upcoming season. One player looking to replace Krejci is Jack Studnicka, who has reportedly been training very hard this summer to earn a full time role with the Bruins. Last, but not least, longtime Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara is not ready to hang up his skates just yet, as he signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders to play in what will be his 24th NHL season.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO