OPPO Watch Free packs an AMOLED screen, 100+ sports modes, an eSports mode, and a 14-day battery life
OPPO has announced a new wearable today. The OPPO Watch Free arrives with the features expected of a health tracker but also adds some unique ones of its own. The OPPO Watch Free has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 resolution, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 326 PPI pixel density. The rectangular display is housed in a frame made of polycarbonate and fiber while the underside is covered in a material made of nylon plastic (PA) and fiber. Attached to the watch are silicone straps with a leather texture which OPPO claims are breathable and comfortable to wear during sleep.www.gizmochina.com
