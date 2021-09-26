CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

OPPO Watch Free packs an AMOLED screen, 100+ sports modes, an eSports mode, and a 14-day battery life

By Habeeb Onawole
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO has announced a new wearable today. The OPPO Watch Free arrives with the features expected of a health tracker but also adds some unique ones of its own. The OPPO Watch Free has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 resolution, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 326 PPI pixel density. The rectangular display is housed in a frame made of polycarbonate and fiber while the underside is covered in a material made of nylon plastic (PA) and fiber. Attached to the watch are silicone straps with a leather texture which OPPO claims are breathable and comfortable to wear during sleep.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
technave.com

OPPO Watch Free renders reveal gold and black colours

At the end of July, the OPPO Watch 2 officially launched in China with some high-end features. It hasn't arrived in Malaysia, but OPPO could be looking to launch multiple products in one go globally. This would include a new OPPO Watch Free. Renders of the OPPO Watch Free were...
CELL PHONES
NBC New York

Amazon Unveils Three New Kindles With Bigger Screens, Longer Battery Life

Amazon on Tuesday announced three new versions of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, including the Paperwhite, Paperwhite Kids Edition and Paperwhite Signature Edition. All models get a new processor, a larger 6.8-inch screen, 10 weeks of battery life, warm light support and new USB-C charging. Amazon on Tuesday announced three new...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Oppo Watch Free to arrive on September 26

The month of September is turning out to be big for smart device announcements, and Oppo lines up an event as well. The company announced on Weibo a new smartwatch is on its way - it will be called Oppo Watch Free and will arrive on September 26, at the same stage where we expect to see the Oppo K9 Pro and an Oppo Smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Oppo Watch Free press renders reveal a familiar design

The first press renders of Oppo Watch Free reveal a fairly familiar design. The Chinese tech giant has secured EU naming wrights for the device back in May. It is quite possible we could see the new wearable pretty soon. The company’s first and only smartwatch so far is the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoled#Oppo#Android#The Oppo Watch Free#Dci#Wechat#Alipay#Nfc
Android Authority

New Redmi Smart TVs pack low-latency mode, Android 11 TV for under Rs 16,000

Xiaomi has launched two new models in the Redmi Smart TV series in India. The displays land in 32-inch and 43-inch guises. Pricing starts at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi already offers a relatively broad selection of TVs in India, including Redmi-branded models with 4K panels. However, it’s adding two new budget sets to its stable. Today, the company unveiled the new Redmi Smart TV series in India, offering two sets in 32-inch and 43-inch guises.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Oppo Watch Free is the cheaper alternative to the Oppo Watch 2

When smartwatches first burst onto the scene, the approach that companies like Apple had was that these devices could compete with more traditional timepieces, and as such they created luxurious variants that cost an insane amount of money. It didn’t take long for other manufacturers such as Xiaomi to realize...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Android Devices
NewsBreak
Sports
gizmochina.com

Battle For Your Wrist: Huawei Watch Fit New vs OPPO Watch Free

The Huawei Watch Fit New and the OPPO Watch Free are two new fitness trackers that were announced recently in China. Both wearables share a similar design, one that was actually pioneered by the Huawei Watch Fit released in 2020. Apart from looking alike, the two devices also have identical features but try to differ in their own unique ways.
NFL
SlashGear

iOS 15 battery life drain and some fixes

If you’re using an iPhone (with iOS) or iPad (with iPadOS), chances are you just updated your OS to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. If so, there’s a decent chance you’re having some significant battery drain issues – given that you’re reading this article, one could safely assume. Today we’re taking a peek at potential problems and a few solutions for iOS 15 users and iPadOS 15 users alike.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

High Power Mode could boost your Mac’s performance at the expense of battery life

References to “High Power Mode” discovered in macOS Monterey hint at a new performance-focused feature for Mac notebooks designed to maximize performance while on battery power. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. References to “High Power Mode” found in macOS Monterey code strings. High Power Mode sounds like the opposite of iPhone’s Low Power...
SOFTWARE
gizmochina.com

Doctor uses Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Macro camera mode to check eyes

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series smartphones and the Pro series models come with a new camera feature — macro mode, allowing users to take photos as well as videos up-close using the built-in Camera app. Unlike most users, Doctor Tommy Korn, who is an ophthalmologist, has found out...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Take Back Control of Your Entertainment System With a Universal Remote

Does your entertainment room look like the lost and found box at a RadioShack? Do you have more controllers and remotes than actual TVs or devices? Have the drawers in your TV stand become a labyrinth of remotes and controllers for your DVD/Blu-Ray player, TV, Apple TV, AV receiver and soundbar? If so, a universal remote is a must-have item for you to regain your sanity and simplify your viewing experience. Universal remotes can be programmed to control every aspect of your home entertainment system and consolidate your system down to one remote. That’s right — you can control your Apple...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Super Deal: Get Huawei Band 6 Global Version for $50 at AliExpress

Huawei Band 6 Global Version is now available for as low as $50.39 only at AliExpress. Please note that this price is applicable to US and Canadian users. The price changes according to your regional taxes. Hence, Brazilian users can get the smart band for as low as $43 and European users may have to pay a slightly higher price due to VAT.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Razer Kiyo X USB Webcam & Ripsaw X capture card unveiled

The COVID 19 pandemic ushered in a new era for virtual meetings, online learning, and meet-ups due to restrictions on social activities aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus. Gaming accessory manufacturer Razer has a number of new accessories aimed at easing video conferencing but the company has now unveiled a budget webcam and capture card that’ll make it easy for just anyone to host a live streaming event.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Moto G31 real-life images, key specs emerge through NCC certification, launch seems imminent

Motorola is said to be working on a mid-range phone called the Moto G31, which will succeed the Moto G30 that went official earlier this year. The G31 was recently approved by authorities like Wi-Fi Alliance, Thailand’s NBTC, and Europe’s EEC. Now, the device has received approval from Taiwan’s NCC authority. The certification has revealed the real-life images and key features of the smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The 25 Best Tech Accessories Under $25, from Computer Speakers to a Game Controller

All of us rely on “big” gadgets like a computer, tablet, or phone to get our work done and have fun, but having a few key tech accessories can make using those devices easier or better. It’s possible to spend hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on gear, but we’ve found 25 worthwhile tech accessories you can get for under $25. Our recommendations can keep your devices charged, let you share music with friends, make it easy to back up files, help you stream movies and TV shows, and a lot more. We’ve been careful to select accessories that are compatible with devices...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy