CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KCRW Broadcast 652

kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’m writing this, it’s 0018 hrs. today. I’m really digging the album I’m listening to right now. It’s the new one by Magik Markers called 2020. I have a lot of their records and they’re all working for me. You can listen on Bandcamp and see what you think.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Tyler Boudreaux is KCRW’s newest DJ. She’s playing Gorillaz, Flamingosis, Zapp and Roger

Five new DJs are hitting KCRW’s airwaves. Tyler Boudreaux, Francesca Harding, Wyldeflower, SiLVA, and Nassir Nassirzadeh will join the music team this fall. On Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Boudreaux will fill you up on a balanced diet of indie grooves, modern psych, alternative R&B, and rock and roll. “I’m listening for what songs I hear out of someone's car window, or what show I’m gonna see,” she says.
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcrw#Bandcamp
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates body positivity in succinct BottleRock set

Napa residents must have gotten the point across to the promoters of BottleRock Napa Valley, because neither of the headliners broke the strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo on the last night of the festival. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who started her Verizon Stage headlining set...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
districtchronicles.com

Drew Barrymore Returns to Institution She Was Sent Aged 13

For the season two premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the eponymous host and Hollywood star revisited meaningful places in Los Angeles where she lived and hung out as a younger girl. The final stop was a psychiatric facility that Barrymore’s mom took her to when the star was 13 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

T.I. Called 50 Cent Out At The ‘BMF’ Premiere For A Verzuz!

He called 50 Cent out last night (September 23) for the battle. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, 50 held a Black Mafia Family premiere in Atlanta. After the viewing, 50 put together a concert with various artists, including himself. T.I. performed and told Fif he’s waiting on him to accept the Verzuz challenge.
CELEBRITIES
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Loudwire

Watch Sound Imitator Michael Winslow’s Jaw-Dropping Recreation of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’

We've seen plenty of interesting covers of Led Zeppelin songs over the years, but sound effects creator Michael Winslow has put his stamp on the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love" in a manner that's sure to wow you. During an older appearance on a Norwegian talk show, Winslow displayed his impressive talents mimicking just about every instrument and vocal in Led Zeppelin's arsenal.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
THEATER & DANCE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Latto At BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad are set to perform and blaze the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage. Hip Hop powerhouses Trina, Jermaine Dupri, and Remy Ma, alongside R&B superstar Tank, are slated to present. Rap legend Big Daddy Kane joins for a special tribute to the late Biz Markie. Additionally, comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast, and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) return as co-hosts of the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 5, at 9 PM ET/PT.
HIP HOP
kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: St. Panther makes your 'Problems' fade away

Though her interpretation of Sharon Van Etten’s “One Day” has totally ruled KCRW’s airwaves over the past few months, we sure have been craving much more from our Best New Artist of 2020, St. Panther. Consider those cravings officially satisfied as her breezy new single “Problems” tops this week’s chart.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy