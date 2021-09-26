CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As more neighborhood parks lined up to be cleared, González comes to Capitol Hill to unveil homelessness plan that emphasizes housing, not sweeps

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, her opponent stood in front of the site of a sprawling Seattle encampment to unveil his Compassion Seattle-like plan for adding new housing, new spending, and clearing “parks, playgrounds, sports fields, public spaces, sidewalks, and streets” of tents. Mayoral candidate Lorena González chose the mix of market...

Jules Baby
5d ago

Seattle has literally had millions and millions of dollars to address this problem and they don't. What happened to the Poppe report they paid for, only to throw it away? Google Anatomy of a Swindle. You'll see where the money's going.

dana eberhardt
5d ago

She hides in a rental in my neighborhood. Coward, and bad politics. Not good neighbors, either!!

