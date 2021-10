A number of vigils are being held this evening in memory of Sabina Nessa who was murdered whilst walking to the pub last Friday. 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina was reported missing on Friday evening and her body was discovered in Cator Park in Greenwich the following day. Sabina was heading to meet up with friends in the pub, the walk should have taken her five minutes.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO