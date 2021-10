Dan Salomone reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was limited in practice Thursday, dealing with a hip injury. Initial reports suggest Golladay is on track to play in a Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with the Giants coming off a 10-day rest after a Week 2 29-30 loss to the Washington Football Team. Golladay was targeted eight times, catching three passes for 38 yards. He has yet to find the endzone as a member of the Giants. Plagued by a hip injury during the 2020 season, Golladay played five games, catching 20 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns as a member of the Detroit Lions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO